A Plymouth man has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison for concocting an investment scheme that cheated his victim out of more than $266,000, allowing him to buy a BMW, a $10,000 hot tub, jewelry and fund other personal expenses.

This scheme was carried out by Jay D. Low while he was awaiting trial in an unrelated $400,000 embezzlement case that was filed against him in 2015.

Low's sentence of 4¾ years Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis includes that he be on supervised release for three years and make restitution to his victim of $266,737.

According to the defendant's guilty plea and documents filed in court:

From September 2014 to April 2016, a woman provided Low with her life savings, believing the money would be invested in a pharmaceutical company.

In fact, Low created authentic-looking documents that he periodically provided to the woman in order to make his sham investment appear legitimate.

Low then used her money to make a tuition payment for a family member, and buy a BMW, a $10,000 hot tub and jewelry, and pay other expenses.