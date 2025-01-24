Boundary Waters reservations open soon: What to know about snagging a permit for 2025

On average, 150,000 to 160,000 people visit the Boundary Waters each year. This year’s bookings begin on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 9 a.m. That’s when tens of thousands of people in Minnesota and across the country will be on their computers to snag reservations for the season that runs May 1 to Sept. 30. Permits for BWCAW canoe travel never sell out, but most permits for high-demand entry points and popular vacation dates get snapped up quickly — in some cases within 15 minutes of the opening bell. All reservations are made online via recreation.gov, or by calling 1-877-444-6777, on a first-come, first-served basis.