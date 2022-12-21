More from Star Tribune
Photos: Winter storm arrives in the Twin Cities
A snowstorm that will drop several inches of snow across southern Minnesota and unleash blizzard conditions behind it moved into the state on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Its effects will be felt through the first part of the holiday weekend.
Jan. 6 Committee convenes for final time
The House Jan. 6 committee urged the Justice Department to bring criminal charges against former President Donald Trump, delivering what it called a "roadmap to justice" in response to the violent 2021 Capitol insurrection.
Vikings make history in thrilling win
The Minnesota Vikings erased a 33-point deficit and clinched the NFC North after beating the Indianapolis Colts 39-36 on Saturday, December 17, 2022.