More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From www.startribune.com
Olympics
Diggins having another big season, handling pressure even better
Jessie Diggins, the cross-country skiing star from Afton, is entering the FIS Nordic world ski championships this week in Planica, Slovenia.
Gophers
Gophers women's hockey finishes second in WCHA, will play St. Thomas to open playoffs
The Gophers needed Ohio State to lose in regulation in its season finale at Wisconsin to win the conference crown.
Politics
Organizers say it's time to put in tax money to attract sports events
Nonprofit seeks $50 million from the state to attract marquee events.
Local
Trailblazing Minneapolis police commander retires after 30 years on the job
Cmdr. Giovanni Veliz, an Ecuadorian-born officer who steadily rose the ranks of MPD, leaves legacy as a "bridgebuilder."
Twins
Manfred hints at possible end to MLB streaming blackouts
The bankruptcy of Diamond Sports, which owns Bally Sports North and 17 other regional sports networks, might position MLB and Commissioner Rob Manfred to act on years of fan complaints.