How to watch Minnesota’s latest celestial show: the Perseid meteor shower

While bright celestial events still are visible at times in the Twin Cities, dark skies are essential to seeing the faintest Perseid shower, Shaw said. Metro stargazers will need to get an hour or more removed from the region. He recommended a few areas he likes: in the areas near Solanna State Forest near Lake Mille Lacs; in Wisconsin, St. Croix Falls and Crex Meadows State Wildlife Area, near Grantsburg, Wis. He also pointed the public online to lightpollutionmap.info, which through map colors and coding give a gauge of “sky brightness” from excellent dark skies to inner-city skies.