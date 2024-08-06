How to watch Minnesota’s latest celestial show: the Perseid meteor shower

Celestial events are commanding mass interest around Minnesota, from last summer’s beguiling super moon to April’s total solar eclipse to May’s epic aurora borealis.
And the star party is still going. Perseid meteor showers are expected to peak Sunday night into Monday. What’s more, the shooting stars will be more visible this year because they’re occurring during a first-quarter moon, meaning less lunar glow.
Mike Shaw of Maplewood is an accomplished astrophotographer and instructor who has documented the night with amazing visuals from Minnesota and across the United States. He’s also a state delegate to the DarkSky International, which certified Voyageurs National Park and the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness as a park and sanctuary, respectively, in 2020 for their remarkable stargazing conditions.
Shaw led a photo workshop group to a park in southwestern Arkansas in April to witness the total solar eclipse. There were hundreds of other strangers there, too. But any differences between them went away, he recalled, when the moon moved in front of the sun and darkened the day.
“For one brief period of time, we were all human beings experiencing a celestial event, and the exact same thing happened with the aurora,” Shaw added. “Everything seems to be splitting people in half, but these celestial phenomenon don’t do that, at least as far as I know. That’s a neat aspect of it.”
The Perseids will be another opportunity to come together. A glance at what to expect and where and how to view them: