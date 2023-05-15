A man on foot was hit by a vehicle after dark in Chanhassen and died, officials said Sunday.
The crash occurred about 10:30 p.m. Friday near Kerber Boulevard and West Village Road, just west of the city's government offices, according to the Carver County Sheriff's Office.
Emergency medical responders took the man to a hospital, where he died, the Sheriff's Office said.
The driver remained at the scene and has been cooperating in the investigation, the Sheriff's office added.
The victim's identity has yet to be released.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
West Metro
Pedestrian is hit by vehicle after dark in Chanhassen and dies
The crash occurred just west of the city's government offices.
St. Paul
For St. Paul students, stretch of drab skyway is ideal canvas
Students from the St. Paul Conservatory for Performing Artists teamed up with the Minnesota Museum of American Art to paint a mural.
Local
This nurse quit because of the stress. Now she helps others stay on the job.
Health system lauded for paying workers to seek out support from resiliency coach to address rising stress, burnout.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis police respond to fights at DFL convention
Video shows supporters of Minneapolis City Council candidate Nasri Warsame shout and rush the stage, ending the convention without a candidate endorsement.
Local
Minneapolis district aims to reinstall licensed librarian at each school
Bucking the state and national trend of cutting librarian positions amid budget crunches, MPS' proposed budget includes a part-time librarian position for each school.