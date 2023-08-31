A pedestrian was hit by a dump truck in Plymouth Wednesday and died at the scene, police said.

The man, whose name has not been released, was hit about 5:23 p.m. near the intersection of Rockford Road and Nathan Lane just west of Hwy. 169.

Construction is underway in the area where the Minnesota Department of Transportation is rebuilding the Rockford Road bridge over Hwy. 169.

Plymouth police, with the help of the Minnesota State Patrol, are investigating.