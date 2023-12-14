A pedestrian was hit twice by vehicles while walking across a road in Coon Rapids and killed, officials said.
The incident occurred around 8 p.m. Wednesday on westbound NW. Coon Rapids Boulevard near NW. 11th Avenue, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said.
The pedestrian, a female, was taken by emergency medical responders to a nearby hospital and was declared dead there, the Sheriff's Office said.
The two vehicles' drivers were not hurt and were cooperating with the investigation, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Officials have yet to reveal the female's identity, age or city of residence.
