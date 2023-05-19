A half-dozen cool things in music, from two points of view:

Sean McPherson, music director/host on Jazz88 (KBEM-FM):

1 Kenny Garrett's Tiny Desk Concert. After he picked up his NEA Jazz Master Honor, the best saxophonist of a generation swung through one of the most urgent, grooving and uplifting Tiny Desks I've seen. Music is rarely urgent and grooving but this is on the shelf right next to Public Enemy, Funkadelic and Rahsaan Roland Kirk. youtube.com

2 Lauren Falls, "A Little Louder Now." This Toronto bassist/composer's tune reminds me of the writing of Brian Blade but with a much more bass-centric perspective. Yes, a little louder now indeed. youtube.com

3 De La Soul on streaming services. It is a travesty that for 10 years the best of De La Soul's catalog has been out of the conversation. It is a tragedy that just as Tommy Boy finally made it legally feasible for this music to see the light of day, Trugoy passed away. Listening to "Buhloone Mindstate" has brought me particular joy: every snippet, scratch, ad-lib and seemingly random moment sits perfectly with the verses and choruses to deliver one of the greatest LPs of all time.

Jon Bream, Star Tribune critic:

1 H.E.R., "The Journey." And now for something different from H.E.R. — a piano power ballad. A collaboration with power-ballad queen Diane Warren, this single showcases H.E.R.'s voice like never before. Wow, she can soar like Michael Jordan. The song will be used as a theme during this year's NBA Finals. It's H.E.R.'s next shining moment. youtube.com

2 Paul Simon, "Seven Psalms." This is the sound of an old friend facing mortality. In a hauntingly understated seven-song suite, the 81-year-old music master ruminates about life, death and God. The closing "Wait" may not be his final tune, but after his wife Edie Brickell chimes in "Heaven is beautiful/It's almost like home/Children get ready/It's time to come home," Simon says "Amen" in unison with Brickell.

3 Marilyn Maye, Crooners. The 95-year-old cabaret queen had a frog in her throat that wouldn't exit, rendering her voice deeper and raspier than usual. Nonetheless, the consummate entertainer made a running joke out of it and delivered her usual marvelously entertaining mix of show tunes, standards and humor.

