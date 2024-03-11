Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look at Minnesota sports at a time when so much is happening.

Reusse recalls seeing Caitlin Clark more than two years ago, when she was already great but before all the attention, and marvels at where things are now after this weekend's Big Ten Tournament at Target Center.

Reusse also talks about his recent column on Lou Nanne, who said this weekend's boys high school hockey tournament will be his last as a broadcaster.

Plus Reusse and Rand get into the biggest story. The Vikings seem to be the only team not playing in Minnesota right now, but Kirk Cousins' impending free agency will dominate the day.

