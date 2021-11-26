CHARLOTTE — Just as the Timberwolves were getting rolling, they got hit with their first significant injury of the season.

Guard Patrick Beverley will miss at least two weeks because of a left adductor strain — a strained muscle in the leg near the groin — coach Chris Finch said Friday.

The team will re-evaluate Beverley after about two weeks and "then we'll see where he is," Finch said.

Beverley left Wednesday's win over Miami because of the injury. He has been one of the team's leaders this season, especially on the defensive end of the floor where the Wolves had the fourth most efficient defense entering Friday's contest. Players and Finch have credited Beverley with setting the standards of effort and communication on defense.

Beverley, who is averaging 8.1 points and 25.4 minutes per game, had started the last 12 games and had formed one of the best starting lineups in terms of net rating this season alongside Karl-Anthony Towns, D'Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards and Jarred Vanderbilt.

Finch said the team has "different directions" it could go to replace Beverley in the starting lineup but added Malik Beasley likely wouldn't be an option for that role at this moment because they like Beasley's role coming off the bench.

"Fortunately we've got a bunch of other guys who can get out and guard," Finch said. "We're going to miss [Beverley] equally on the offensive end of the floor just with his spacing and his movement, screening and the things that he does that are like kind of glue elements to our offense."

Beverley will still be around the team as he recovers, and his voice will be a part of the Wolves' bench where he can shout instructions like an assistant coach as he often does when not playing.

"Have you seen him on the bench? He's standing in my way most of the time," Finch joked. "I don't think that's going to be a problem. He'll be very vocal, highly communicative."