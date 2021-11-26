6 p.m. at Charlotte * BSN, 830-AM

Wolves update: They are back at .500 (9-9) after G Anthony Edwards scored 33 points and had 14 rebounds and five assists in Wednesday's 113-101 victory over the Heat at Target Center, the Wolves' fifth victory in a row. ... The Wolves are 6-24 in Charlotte and 3-3 on the road this season. ... F Josh Okogie (back) is questionable. He has missed every game of the Wolves' winning streak.

Hornets update: Charlotte has won seven of its past eight games, including its past two, and is 12-8, the fifth-best record in the Eastern Conference. ... The Hornets' scoring leaders are F Miles Bridges (20.3) and G LaMelo Ball (19.9). Ball edged Edwards in NBA Rookie of the Year voting last season. Bell leads the team in rebounding (7.8) and assists (7.5) per game and is shooting .909 from the free-throw line.