Minneapolis

There's a new happy hour menu at this 10-year-old tropical spot on Lyndale Avenue. In addition to having a year-round patio and a bar with a few coveted seats where the window opens to the outside, there's also a stack of affordable munchies, including a new burger on Brazilian cheese bread and a quesabirria sandwich served on tostones -- each for $10. Snacks include $8 nachos or chips and salsa for $6. Wine and select cocktails are $8. Plus, it's always good to remember that this entire restaurant is gluten-free.

3501 Nicollet Av., Mpls., holaarepa.com





Tacos and pitchers of margaritas -- if that isn't enough of an argument for ditching work in time to catch the sunset on this classic Northeast patio, we don't know what to say. Happy hour has $5 chips and salsa as well as $2 oysters. Margaritas and select cocktails are $8, plus $5 tap beer and $7 wine.

1414 NE. Quincy St., Mpls.; 2412 Nicollet Av., Mpls.; centrompls.com





There's nothing like watching the traffic whiz by Lyn/Lake, and the entertainment is even better with a cold beverage in hand and pizza nearby. Happy hour runs from 3 to 6 p.m. daily, when Dunkin' Dippers are $2 each and wine is $4; tallboys and a shot are $7. If you can manage to get there for Margy Mondays, margherita pizzas are $12 and margaritas are $6.

703 W. Lake St., Mpls., wrecktanglepizza.com





From the minute it opened, this patio space has been one of the best spots to grab a spiked beverage and watch the foot traffic in Minneapolis' thriving North Loop neighborhood. Chef/owner Pedro Wolcott's menu dabbles in Cajun and South American flavors. Happy hour runs from 3 to 6 p.m., when tacos are $6 or three for $17. Earl Giles' Nick Kosevich has revamped the cocktail list and a handful are on special for $6 to $8. Draft beers are $5.

337 Washington Av. N., Mpls., guacayabistreaux.com

This tropical vacation patio is open (weather permitting) in Northeast, and chef/owner Christina Nguyen's Vietnamese cuisine is an ideal pairing for sunny afternoons -- so are co-owner Birk Grudem's cocktails. The newly unveiled happy hour menu includes all kinds of good snacks like cream cheese wontons, the restaurant's debut burger, mock duck bao and sticky wings all for $8. Select cocktails and wine are $8 while tap beers are $5. And for those abstaining, NA drinks are $2 off as well.

2121 University Av. NE, Mpls., haihaimpls.com





Centro Highland Park has its patio open and windows that open up to the street.

St. Paul

This brand-new restaurant across from the Xcel Energy Center has the rollback windows -- and some giant swings to enjoy the tropical (for Minnesota) breezes. While they don't have food happy hour pricing, there are 2-for-1 drinks from 3 to 5 p.m. daily, and that includes rail cocktails, beer and wine. Even at regular prices, $8 onion dip and corn dogs don't sound too bad.

127 W. 7th St., St. Paul, smorgiesbar.com

The St. Paul location of Centro not only has an open patio, but floor-to-ceiling windows that can be opened for those fresh Cleveland Avenue breezes. Just like the Minneapolis locations, happy hour includes $5 chips and salsa, $2 oysters, $8 classic margaritas, $5 tap beer and $7 wine.

750 Cleveland Av. S., St. Paul, centrompls.com

St. Paul's newest distillery in the Vandalia Towers complex has a cool sunken patio space and giant windows that let all the sunshine in. Happy hour includes $8 highballs and draft cocktails from 3 to 5 p.m. every day. King Coil has a menu of thick-crust pan pizzas and snacks that not only can be ordered on site, but can also be taken over to neighboring Lake Monster Brewing, which has happy hour with $2 off pints and $8 Micheladas available from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Are progressive happy hours a thing? Maybe they should be.

550 Vandalia St., St. Paul, kingcoilspirits.com, lakemonsterbrewing.com

Wrestaurant at the Palace

It's the first full season we get to embrace this slice of St. Paul brought to us by the masterminds behind Wrecktangle Pizza and First Avenue. The historic mall outside feels like an urban getaway in the shade of the Palace Theatre. Happy hour is a good one with $10 old fashioneds, gimlets and piña daiquiris. There are pizza rolls for $4, pickle roll-ups for $2 and a basket of curly fries for $6. Happy hour is from 2 to 5 p.m. and again from 10 p.m. to close.

33 W. 7th Place, St. Paul, wrestaurantatthepalace.com

Chefs Tyge Nelson and Stephan Hesse's original restaurant has its patio in the West 7th neighborhood in time for happy hour, which runs from 4 to 6 p.m. Mon.-Tue. and 3 to 6 p.m. the rest of the week. Snacks include $7 quesadillas and tostadas, $8 wings and nachos. Rail drinks are $6, signature cocktails are $2 less than usual and Mexican beers are $5.

605 W. 7th St., St. Paul, pajaritorestaurant.com



