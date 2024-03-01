Looking to enjoy some sunshine this late-winter weekend? Temperatures are expected to warm into the 60s again, potentially hitting 70 on Sunday. Here are 7 Twin Cities spots opening their patios up — at least for the weekend — to help you enjoy some food, beverages and good company along with the mild weather.

Bauhaus Brew Labs

The patio will be bumping this weekend at the Northeast Minneapolis brewery, where local favorite Animales Barbecue will return early in the season on Sunday. There will also be a vintage market and portable saunas on Sunday.

1315 Tyler St NE., Minneapolis, Bauhaus Brew Labs

Surly

Surly will ring in the Leap Year by opening up its patio, beer garden and patio bar for the weekend.

520 Malcolm Av. SE., Minneapolis, surlybrewing.com

Gai Noi

The bright rooftop patio at the casual Laotian restaurant that has quickly emerged as the place to be in Loring Park will be open this weekend.

1610 Harmon Place, Minneapolis, gainoimpls.com

Reverie Cafe + Bar

Have a beer and a bite to eat (outside!) at the plant-based bar.

1517 E. 35th St., Minneapolis, reveriempls.com

Eat Street Crossing

The Nicollet Ave food hall's patio is always open for business.

2819 Nicollet Av. S., Minneapolis, eatstreetcrossing.com

Schell's Brewery

Live near New Ulm or headed in that direction? There will be live music by the Bockfest Boys and The White Iron Band, beer and traditional Bavarian food at the historic brewery's Bockfest on Saturday from 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

1860 Schell Road, New Ulm, schellsbrewery.com

Urban Growler Brewing Company

The St. Paul beer garden has been open all winter. This weekend, they can probably turn off the fire pits.

2325 Endicott St., St. Paul, www.urbangrowlerbrewing.com











