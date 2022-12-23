A two-vehicle collision on a slippery St. Cloud road left a passenger dead and both drivers slightly injured, officials said Friday.
The crash occurred about 2:30 p.m. Thursday near Minnesota Boulevard and SE. 20th Avenue, police said.
A 25-year-old woman driving north on 20th reportedly lost control of her vehicle as she approached a curve on a decline in the road. Police said she then slid into a southbound vehicle driven by a 61-year-old woman.
A 66-year-old man in the second vehicle was taken to St. Cloud Hospital, where he died, police said. The drivers went to the same hospital with minor injuries.
Police said roads were ice- and snow-covered at the time.
