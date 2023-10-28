Opinion editor's note: Editorials represent the opinions of the Star Tribune Editorial Board, which operates independently from the newsroom.

13th Ward: Linea Palmisano

Three-term incumbent City Council Member Linea Palmisano is running for re-election to continue to serve the southwestern corner of Minneapolis (lineapalmisano.org). With the departures of two veteran council members — and depending upon the outcomes in other races — Palmisano could end up being the most experienced member of the council. That could be especially valuable if the governing body has a majority of members with two years or less of service.

As council vice president, Palmisano has provided steady, thoughtful leadership on a range of issues. Throughout her tenure, she's wisely pressed for police reforms and was among only three council members who in mid-2020 did not sign onto a pledge to begin "defunding and dismantling" the Police Department.

One of the hardest-working council members, Palmisano does her homework and is well-informed on issues that come before the council. She has taken the lead to put stronger auditing procedures in place for city programs and worked on council ethics policies.

Palmisano has sometimes stood alone or with a council minority against votes that would take the city and council in the wrong direction. She has DFL endorsement as well as support from a variety of unions and community groups and individuals.

Challenger Kate Mortenson is a business owner and part of the family that operates the Mortenson construction and development company (katemortensonforcitycouncil.org). She was the CEO of the host committee for the NCAA Men's Final Four to Minneapolis. She said that effort demonstrated her ability to tap relationships across the business, nonprofit and philanthropic sectors to participate in government solutions.

Mortenson describes herself as a moderate Democrat who opposes strict rent control and believes police need more resources. She is highly critical of Palmisano and city leadership generally for producing and tolerating "mediocre" city operations. She says she would do more to make the city safe and its infrastructure sound.

Substitute teacher Bob "Again" Carney Jr. is running as a Republican who appears to agree with the incumbent on several issues. If elected, he says, oddly, that he will not take the oath of office and would allow Palmisano keep the seat. Carney told editorial writers that said he'd publicly share his opinions and would be a "a real bridge between the Republican Party and Minneapolis."

Neither challenger made a strong case to replace the incumbent. Also running is Zach Metzger (zachforthepeople.com), a legislative aide who did not participate.

