BRIDGEPORT, Conn. – She didn't get her fairy-tale sendoff in high school. The pandemic canceled both the state championship game and Paige Bueckers' dream of putting a celebratory bow on her illustrious prep career at Hopkins.

She will have to settle for something else: A grand homecoming on her sport's biggest stage.

Who knows, maybe she will get that fairy-tale finish after all.

After what took place Monday night, anything seems possible.

Bueckers is coming home for the Final Four, and she put the entire UConn team on her back to make sure that happened.

The legend of Bueckers grew exponentially with a shooting exhibition that will be revisited for many years.

Bueckers made eight consecutive shots after halftime, scored 10 points in overtime and five more in the second overtime as UConn outlasted N.C. State in a 91-87 thriller in a regional final that featured an endless display of clutch moments.

Bueckers was the star of the night, finishing with a game-high 27 points on 10 of 15 shooting. She literally couldn't miss until a jumper rolled out in the second OT.

In a season that challenged her physically and emotionally after knee surgery cost her 19 games, Bueckers went into a phone booth and Paige "Buckets" re-appeared.

She once again showed why she earned National Player of the Year honors as a freshman and stands out like a supernova in the women's game.

When it was over and the Huskies could finally exhale, Bueckers screamed and thrust her arms into the arm and skipped down the court. She hugged teammates and danced and soaked in the moment and what is to come next.

A Final Four in her hometown.

So calm, so cool when her team needed her to score and to lead, she refused to lose because UConn isn't supposed to lose in these games.

The win extended UConn's streak of Final Four appearances to 14 — that's 14 in a row.

The Huskies had to work overtime — and then some — to keep their streak intact.

The game featured 18 ties and 26 lead changes. The teams traded big shot after big shot, neither team wanting their season to end.

Every time the Huskies looked like they might have things in hand, the Wolfpack had an answer.

N.C. State's Jakia Brown-Turner drained a rainbow three-pointer from the deep corner with one second left in overtime to tie the score 77-77 and force a second extra session.

That came after Bueckers had made two free throws with 6 seconds left.

N.C. State, which was trying to advance to its first Final Four since 1989, will probably look back at the end of regulation with regret.

With the scored tied 61-61, UConn's Olivia Nelson-Ododa missed two free throws with 28 seconds left.

N.C. State got one final possession and squandered it. The Wolfpack waited too long to initiate their offense and settled for a rushed three-pointer by Kai Crutchfield that didn't come close.

UConn encountered tough circumstances in the second quarter. Nelson-Ododa picked up her second foul in the first minute of the quarter and went to the bench.

Her backup Dorka Juhasz gave the Huskies an immediate spark with two points and two rebounds. But then Juhasz suffered what appeared to be a serious left wrist injury after getting fouled on her layup and falling to the floor.

The arena went silent as UConn's medical staff checked on Juhasz and then helped her off the court and directly to the locker room, supporting her arm as they walked.

The Huskies walked a tight rope the rest of the way, with Nelson-Ododa dealing with foul trouble while battling the Wolfpack's talented center Elissa Cunane.

But in the end, the Huskies had Bueckers on their side and that was more than enough. She made sure she got a trip home.