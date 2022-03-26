The Final Four is a rather exclusive event, with only about 18,000 tickets available for each session. But you don't have to be inside Target Center to be part of the biggest weekend in college women's basketball. There are lots of ways — many of them free — to indulge your basketball jones as the Final Four returns to Minneapolis.

Tourney Town

At the official Final Four fan fest, you can play games, shop for Final Four merchandise, listen to a "Battle of the Bands'' and take a photo with the championship trophy. Want some academics with your athletics? Visit the women's basketball history display or register for discussions on topics such as Title IX and women's leadership. Admission is free.

When: Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Minneapolis Convention Center

Schedule and info: https://www.ncaa.com/womens-final-four/tourney-town#overview

Super Saturday practice

The games aren't the only place to see Final Four athletes in person. The winners of Friday's semifinals will practice at Target Center on Saturday, with the public invited to watch. It's free, and there will be fan activities, too.

When: Saturday, doors open at 12:30 p.m., first practice starts at 1 p.m.

Where: Target Center

U.S. national team practice

Some WNBA and Olympic stars also will gather in Minneapolis this week, as USA Basketball hosts a women's national team training camp. The five-day camp — overseen by Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve, who is also the coach of the U.S. women's team — will end with a practice open to the public. Players invited to attend include two-time Olympic gold medalist Angel McCoughtry, who signed with the Lynx last month, and fellow Olympians Breanna Stewart, A'ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum and Chelsea Gray.

When: Saturday, 10-11:30 a.m.

Where: Tourney Town court, Minneapolis Convention Center

Party on the Plaza

Get outdoors for some free Final Four fun, with games, food and music on Target Center's doorstep. At 5 p.m. Sunday, before the championship game, fans can greet the teams as they arrive at 7th Street and 1st Avenue for a walk down the red carpet into the arena.

When: Friday, 3-5:30 p.m.; Saturday, noon-4 p.m.; Sunday, 2-6:30 p.m.

Where: 1st Avenue, in front of Target Center

Women's Final Four Bounce

The streets around the Convention Center will belong to young ballers early Sunday afternoon. At this free event, kids 18 and under will dribble their way down a route that starts on 2nd Avenue S. and ends at the entrance to the Tourney Town expo. The first 2,000 to preregister online will score a free basketball and T-shirt. Parents are welcome to walk along.

When: Sunday, check-in 11 a.m.-12:45 p.m., walk starts 1 p.m.

Where: Convention Center plaza

Pre-register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bounce-registration-171492497677

Super Saturday concert

Not every performance this weekend will take place on a basketball court. Come and listen to live music onstage at the Convention Center, a free event billed as a celebration of women's basketball.

When: Saturday, 6-10 p.m.

Where: Minneapolis Convention Center, Hall D

Light 'em up

Several local landmarks will be all dressed up in the colors of the women's Final Four logo this week. Blue and orange lights will illuminate the Capella Tower, IDS Center, Target Field, U.S. Bank Stadium, Nicollet Mall and other sites.

When: Wednesday-Sunday

Where: Locations across the Twin Cities