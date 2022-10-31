Kent Youngblood's potential 2022-23 college basketball team of Minnesota natives who left the state to star around the country.

Starting five

Monika Czinano, Iowa

The former Watertown-Mayer star is one of five Hawkeyes starters back from last year's Big Ten regular-season and tournament championship team. She averaged 21.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and shot 67.9 percent from the field, the best in the nation.

Sara Scalia, Indiana

The Gophers' leading scorer last season (17.9), Scalia transferred to Indiana, where the 5-10 Stillwater native will add much-needed outside shooting for a Hoosiers team that reached the Sweet 16 in the NCAA tournament a year ago.

Alyssa Ustby, North Carolina

The 6-1 guard/forward from Rochester Lourdes started all 32 games for North Carolina last season, averaging 12.9 points and 8.6 rebounds while making the all-ACC second team for a second year in a row.

Gianna Kneepkens, Utah

A former Duluth Marshall star, the 5-11 guard/forward was the Pac-12's freshman of the year and was on the all-conference team. She averaged 11.8 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.

Emma Grothaus, Washington

The 6-4 center from Mahtomedi transferred to Washington from Lehigh. She is on the Lisa Leslie watch list this season. Last season with Lehigh, Grothaus averaged 12.6 points and 9.1 rebounds.

The next five

Jenna Johnson, Utah (Wayzata)

Adalia McKenzie, Illinois (Park Center)

Lauren Jensen, Creighton (Lakeville North)

Megan Walstad, Milwaukee (Eastview)

Kacie Borowicz, North Dakota (Roseau)

Others: Chrissy Carr, Arkansas (Eden Prairie); Heaven Hamling, North Dakota State (Grand Rapids); Sophie Hart, North Carolina State(Farmington); Jade Hill, St. Thomas (Minneapolis South); Frannie Hottinger, Lehigh (Cretin-Derham Hall); Mackenzie Kramer, Lehigh (St. Michael-Albertville); Paige Meyer, South Dakota State (Albany); Tori Nelson, South Dakota State (Henry Sibley).