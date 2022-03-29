Women's Final Four

National semifinals • Friday • Target Center • TV: ESPN

South Carolina vs. Louisville, 6 p.m.

Stanford vs. Connecticut, 8:30 p.m.

South Carolina Gamecocks

33-2 • No. 1 seed from Greensboro Regional

This is their fourth Final Four appearance in seven years. South Carolina ranked No. 1 all season behind national player of the year candidate Aliyah Boston.

Louisville cardinals

29-4 • No. 1 seed from Wichita Regional

The Cardinals, going to their fourth Final Four, led Michigan 52-50 with three minutes left Monday before closing on a 10-0 run. Hailey Van Lith stepped up with 22 points.

Stanford Cardinal

32-3 • No. 1 seed from Spokane regional

The defending NCAA champions were tested in the Spokane Regional by Maryland and Texas but never looked ruffled. Guard Haley Jones led the way.

Connecticut huskies

29-5 • No. 2 seed from Bridgeport regional

Paige Bueckers is coming home, and bringing a few friends. The former Hopkins star scored 27 points vs. N.C. State to lift the Huskies to a mind-boggling 14th Final Four in a row.