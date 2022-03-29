Women's Final Four
National semifinals • Friday • Target Center • TV: ESPN
South Carolina vs. Louisville, 6 p.m.
Stanford vs. Connecticut, 8:30 p.m.
South Carolina Gamecocks
33-2 • No. 1 seed from Greensboro Regional
This is their fourth Final Four appearance in seven years. South Carolina ranked No. 1 all season behind national player of the year candidate Aliyah Boston.
Louisville cardinals
29-4 • No. 1 seed from Wichita Regional
The Cardinals, going to their fourth Final Four, led Michigan 52-50 with three minutes left Monday before closing on a 10-0 run. Hailey Van Lith stepped up with 22 points.
Stanford Cardinal
32-3 • No. 1 seed from Spokane regional
The defending NCAA champions were tested in the Spokane Regional by Maryland and Texas but never looked ruffled. Guard Haley Jones led the way.
Connecticut huskies
29-5 • No. 2 seed from Bridgeport regional
Paige Bueckers is coming home, and bringing a few friends. The former Hopkins star scored 27 points vs. N.C. State to lift the Huskies to a mind-boggling 14th Final Four in a row.