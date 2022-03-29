As the women's Final Four moves into Target Center this Friday and Sunday, there will be plenty of chances to talk about the four dominant teams — three No. 1 seeds and Connecticut, a second seed making its 14th straight Final Four appearance.

But in the aftermath of UConn's 81-77 double-overtime victory over North Carolina State in the Bridgeport Regional final, the postgame attention fell almost exclusively on Paige Bueckers. The former Hopkins High star willed the Huskies into the Final Four with her 27-point performance, including hitting all but one of her nine shots from the field during the overtimes.

It's both the local angle — and the national one for now.

If you didn't see the game and all the followed — or just want to see it again — here's everything Bueckers in four videos:

Let's start with the Bueckers highlight reel:

Here's one of the postgame interviews:

Have a few minutes? Here's the shot that led to the second overtime followed by the entire five minutes. (Even if you don't, watch the opening for the shot that extended the game.):

And, finally, the sentence that separates Bueckers from the others who'll be playing at Target Center: