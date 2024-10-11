Packers, Cards both head into Lambeau Field matchup with momentum from road wins

Murray ran for a 50-yard TD for the Cardinals' first TD in last week's win over the 49ers. According to NFL NextGen Stats, he hit 21.27 mph on the run, which is the fastest speed recorded for a QB over the past eight seasons. .... The Cardinals have been called for just 19 penalties through five games, which is the fewest in the NFL. ... The Packers rank third in the NFL in rushing yards while the Cardinals are No. 4. ... Murray has thrown 101 TD passes, which ranks fifth in franchise history. He recently passed Kurt Warner on the team's list. ... Cardinals S Budda Baker had a team-high 12 tackles vs. the 49ers. It was the 29th game of his career with 10 or more tackles. ... Cardinals DL Bilal Nichols will play his 100th career game on Sunday. He's played four seasons with the Bears and two for the Raiders before coming to Arizona over the offseason. ... The Packers had 96-yard drives the past two weeks against Minnesota and the Rams. According to Elias Sports Bureau, it's the first time in the past 45 seasons that the Packers had a drive of at least 95 yards in back-to-back weeks. … Packers RB Josh Jacobs has 402 yards rushing to rank fourth in the NFL. … The Packers' plus-7 turnover margin puts them in a tie with Buffalo for the best in the league. … Packers WR Jayden Reed has 414 yards receiving and 110 yards rushing. He's the sixth player ever to have at least 400 yards receiving and 100 yards rushing in the first five games of a season. The others are Washington's Wilbur Moore (1943), the New York Giants' Frank Gifford (1959), Philadelphia's Timmy Brown (1965), San Francisco's Paul Hofer (1980) and San Francisco's Roger Craig (1985). … Packers TE Tucker Kraft has three TD catches to match San Francisco's George Kittle and Baltimore's Isaiah Likely for the most among tight ends. Kraft's 66-yard score against the Rams matched the third-longest touchdown catch by any Packers tight end in the Super Bowl era, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The only longer ones were a 78-yarder by Paul Coffman in 1979 and a 72-yarder from Tom Crabtree in 2012. Jackie Harris also had a 66-yarder in 1993.