Out Tuesday
• "Portrait of a Lady on Fire"
• "Corpus Christi"
• "Inheritance"
• "The Legion"
• "Pennyworth: The Complete First Season"
• "South Park: The Complete 23rd Season"
Music
This Juneteenth, listen to a powerful new protest anthem by Sounds of Blackness
Inspired by George Floyd and Fannie Lou Hamer, the Grammy-winning group drops its fiery, fierce "Sick and Tired."
Eat & Drink
5 best things our food writers ate in the Twin Cities this week
Food writers Rick Nelson and Sharyn Jackson highlight the favorites of their weekly dining experiences.
Variety
Hiring rose in 46 states in May yet jobless rates still high
Employers added jobs in 46 states last month, evidence that the U.S. economy's surprise hiring gain in May was spread broadly across the country — in both states that began reopening their economies early and those that did so only later.
Eat & Drink
The iconic State Fair food vendor, Blue Barn launches pop-up, food truck this summer
Blue Barn is bringing back its chicken in a waffle cone, Pop Rocks French toast and more.
Variety
VIRUS DIARY: A pandemic, a layoff & a suddenly stay-home dad
The day his boss looked over at the TV screen and gave a forlorn nod at the plunging red lines of the stock market, my husband could feel the layoff coming.