Orioles host the Twins in first of 3-game series

Minnesota Twins (21-20, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (15-24, fifth in the AL East)
Baltimore; Tuesday, 6:35 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Simeon Woods Richardson (2-2, 4.01 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Orioles: Cade Povich (1-3, 5.55 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -134, Twins +113; over/under is 9 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles host the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday to begin a three-game series.
Baltimore has an 8-9 record in home games and a 15-24 record overall. The Orioles are 9-20 in games when they have given up a home run.
Minnesota has a 6-14 record on the road and a 21-20 record overall. The Twins have the 10th-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .373.
The teams meet Tuesday for the fourth time this season.