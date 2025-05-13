Sports

Orioles host the Twins in first of 3-game series

Minnesota Twins (21-20, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (15-24, fifth in the AL East)

The Associated Press
May 13, 2025 at 8:02AM

Baltimore; Tuesday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Simeon Woods Richardson (2-2, 4.01 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Orioles: Cade Povich (1-3, 5.55 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -134, Twins +113; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles host the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday to begin a three-game series.

Baltimore has an 8-9 record in home games and a 15-24 record overall. The Orioles are 9-20 in games when they have given up a home run.

Minnesota has a 6-14 record on the road and a 21-20 record overall. The Twins have the 10th-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .373.

The teams meet Tuesday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Mullins leads the Orioles with seven home runs while slugging .435. Ryan O'Hearn is 10 for 33 with three home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

Byron Buxton leads the Twins with a .264 batting average, and has five doubles, three triples, nine home runs, eight walks and 26 RBIs. Harrison Bader is 13 for 29 with a home run and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 4-6, .246 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Twins: 8-2, .256 batting average, 2.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Grayson Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Cowser: 60-Day IL (thumb), Jordan Westburg: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Gary Sanchez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Albert Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: 15-Day IL (knee), Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Luke Keaschall: 10-Day IL (forearm), Matt Wallner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Tonkin: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

