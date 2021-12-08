The prosecution in the Kimberly Potter manslaughter trial alleged in its opening statement Wednesday that the former Brooklyn Center police officer betrayed her "position of public trust" when she shot Daunte Wright on April 11.

Potter, 49, is charged in Hennepin County District Court with first- and second-degree manslaughter in connection with the death of Wright on April 11.

This case is about the defendant Kimberly Potter betraying her badge, betraying her oath and betraying the position of public trust," prosecutor Erin Eldridge said in her opening statement. "And on April 11th of this year she betrayed a 20-year-old kid, she pulled out her firearm, she pointed it as his chest and she shot and killed Daunte Wright."

Referring to Potter's contention that she meant to shoot Wright with a Taser on her left hip but drew her handgun with her right hand, Eldridge told the jurors, "We expect not to be shot dead on the street for no reason. … We trust wrong from right and left from right."

Eldridge said that Potter "failed to get it right."

The prosecution then went on to outline its version of what happened during the traffic stop. The defense will soon follow with its opening statement.

Proceedings started with defense objections to various prosecution exhibits, including autopsy photos. Judge Regina Chu ruled that the photos are to remain as exhibits.

Chu also said the prosecution can offer three photos — and not five as requested — during "spark of life" testimony, when loved ones will speak about Wright in sympathetic terms.

Opening statements allow attorneys on both sides to preview for jurors their respective cases. It will be during closing arguments by the attorneys, after all the evidence has been presented and testimony concludes, when the attorneys will use their best persuasive skills for acquittal or conviction ahead of jury deliberations.

Among the key moments in the trial, which is expected to last into late December and is being broadcast on a livestream, are the showing of police body camera video of the encounter and Potter's testimony when the defense presents its case.

Potter yelled "Taser!" three times before shooting the 20-year-old Wright with her handgun. Her defense has said Potter meant to fire her Taser but mistakenly shot her service firearm instead.

In the criminal complaint against Potter, prosecutors noted that she received Taser training twice in the six months leading up to the shooting and was warned to learn how to differentiate between her handgun and Taser.

Wright was stopped for expired vehicle registration tabs, and police discovered that he had a warrant for his arrest for a gross misdemeanor weapons charge. Body camera video showed him pulling away from an officer trying to handcuff him and jumping into his car.

Potter's defense has argued that one of Potter's colleagues standing on the other side of Wright's car could have been fatally dragged as he attempted to flee.

"He didn't follow police orders," defense attorney Paul Engh said in court Monday as attorneys debated the details of the jury instructions that Judge Regina Chu will give jurors on how to apply the law. "He had marijuana and the odor of marijuana in his car. ... His own negligence contributed to the tragedy here."

The trial began on Nov. 30 with jury selection. Of the 14 chosen to hear the case involving a white defendant and a Black victim, 11 are white, two are Asian women and one is a Black woman.

Seven of the jurors are men, and seven are women. Three are in their 20s, two are in their 30s, four are in their 40s, two are in their 50s, two are in their 60s and one is in her 70s.