Brooklyn Center Community Schools is extending winter break due to the manslaughter trial of former officer Kimberly Potter.

Superintendent Carly Baker wrote in a letter to families that the school board arrived at the decision in light of the fact that break will coincide with the conclusion of the Potter trial.

"While we do not know what the outcome of the trial will be, we believe that extending winter break will allow the district and families to avoid any challenges that may arise within our community as a result of the verdict," Baker wrote.

Break will begin Dec. 20 rather than Dec. 23. The last day of school is Dec. 17, and students will return Jan. 4. The school board held an emergency meeting Friday to make the calendar change.

The trial is projected to wrap up the last week of December. Attorneys made opening statements Wednesday, following four days of jury selection.

Baker wrote that leaders understand additional days away from school "may cause some hardships for families." The district is opening its school-aged daycare option to support families on Dec. 20 and 21, and sending meals home with students on December 17.

The district's infant daycare, Centaur Beginnings, will remain closed the week of Dec. 20, during which there will be no after-school programming.