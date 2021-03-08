The Star Tribune will livestream the entire Kimberly Potter trial. The former Brooklyn Center police officer is charged with manslaughter in the death of Daunte Wright.
Tuesday, Dec. 21: Judge answers questions from the jury
Monday, Dec. 20: Closing arguments
Friday, Dec. 17: Eighth day of testimony
Thursday, Dec. 16: Seventh day of testimony
Wednesday, Dec. 15: Sixth day of testimony
Tuesday, Dec. 14: Fifth day of testimony
Monday, Dec. 13: Fourth day of testimony
Friday, Dec. 10: Third day of testimony
Thursday, Dec. 9: Second day of testimony
Wednesday, Dec. 8: First day of testimony
Monday, Dec. 6: Motions in the trial.
Friday, Dec. 3: Day 4 of jury selection.
Thursday, Dec. 2: Day 3 of jury selection
Wednesday, Dec. 1: Day 2 of jury selection
Tuesday, Nov. 30: Day 1 of jury selection
