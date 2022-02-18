Former Brooklyn Center police officer Kimberly Potter could face years in prison when she is sentenced Friday morning for the shooting death of Daunte Wright as he tried to flee arrest 10 months ago, but her attorneys are pleading for a lower term or probation.

Proceedings began shortly after 9 a.m. in the Hennepin County courtroom of District Judge Regina Chu, who earlier this week was asked by prosecutors to hand down a prison term recommended by state sentencing guidelines — a request different from their previous intention to seek a longer-than-recommended term.

Prosecutor Matthew Frank was first to address the court and spelled out why Potter should be sentenced within the guidelines range of slightly more than six years to roughly 8 1⁄ 2 years, rather than something less than being sought by the defense.

"We don't doubt that Miss Potter has remorse, but this … is a courtroom full of pain and anger," Frank said. "How do we fix that? What can we do? This is a divided community. What can be done to restore some of the faith and trust between law enforcement and the community."

Frank said that Potter "is in a unique position to make something of what has happened for the benefit of a lot of people ... talking to officers about the dangers of weapons confusion … she can talk to manufacturers about this. She can talk to the Wright family, should they want."

Wright's mother, Katie Bryant, was the first of his family to make victim impact statements.

"Daunte Wright is my son, my baby boy and I say 'is' and not 'was' because he will always be my son and I'm proud to say that," she said. "I have spent many many sleepless nights and days contemplating how and what I was going to say today, I have to be the voice for myself, my family, my community, most of all for my son Daunte."

Throughout her statement, Bryant referred to Potter as the defendant, because throughout trial, she said, Potter only referred to her son as "the driver," rather than by his name.

Bryant said April 11 of last year was the worst day of her life because of a police officer sworn to protect. Instead, "She took our baby boy with a single gunshot to his heart and she shattered mine."

"I blame myself, I shouldn't have told him it was gonna be alright, I told him he was gonna be OK, only to find out a few minutes later that he wasn't," she said of her final conversation with her son, during a phone call he placed during the traffic stop.

Bryant said she believed Potter's remorse was only for herself, not for killing her son. She said she will continue to say her son's name, "until driving while Black is not a death sentence."

Potter also will have an opportunity to address the court ahead of sentencing.

Soon after sentencing, reaction is being planned by state Attorney General Keith Ellison, whose office led the prosecution of Potter, and lawyers representing the Wright family.

Jurors convicted Potter, 49, on Dec. 23 of first- and second-degree manslaughter for fatally shooting Wright once in the chest during an April 11, 2021, traffic stop. Potter will be sentenced on the higher count, per state law.

State sentencing guidelines call for a prison term between about six years and about 8½ years for first-degree manslaughter for a defendant like Potter, who has no criminal history. The presumptive term is a little over seven years. She is likely to serve two-thirds of her time in prison and the balance on supervised release.

Potter posted bond after she was charged last year and was out of custody leading up to and throughout her trial. She was immediately arrested after her conviction and is in Department of Corrections custody as she awaits sentencing.