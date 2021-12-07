Shay Johnson remembers protesters outside her apartment window on their knees vomiting from thick plumes of tear gas last spring, her teenage daughter begging her to get milk to wash the irritant from their eyes. She remembers law enforcement officers yelling at them to stay inside.

"I've never seen nothing like that in my life. I couldn't even believe it," she said.

The 33-year-old mother lives in the apartment directly across the street from the Brooklyn Center Police Department, where protests turned violent after the police killing of Daunte Wright in April. A lot of her neighbors have since moved away, she said, but many like her on Section 8 housing assistance had no choice but to stay.

Now, with opening statements set to begin this week in the trial of former police officer Kimberly Potter, Johnson and other residents are on edge again as the high-profile court proceedings dredge up memories of unrest and induce worries that it could happen again.

"I don't want this to be going on, like [my daughter] is already stressed, a lot of people are stressed," she said. "The kids are traumatized, it's just not me. It's just the whole building."

So far, demonstrations throughout the north suburban city have been peaceful and small. City leaders are aiming to keep protests calm this time and preparing by partnering with multiple law enforcement agencies and community-based interveners. They will issue emergency public safety alerts if necessary and provide resources such as mental health hotline numbers and assistance for businesses.

"Our community is going through a very difficult time," City Manager Reginald Edwards wrote in a news release. "The City of Brooklyn Center remains committed to providing various resources to and prioritizing the safety of our residents, businesses, families and employees throughout the community."

Signs of the April unrest, which ignited within hours of the shooting and carried on for a week, are still visible: The police station has remained a fortress of concrete barricades and two layers of fencing adorned with protesters' signs. Some nearby storefronts in a strip mall sit vacant. Boost Mobile was looted along with the Dollar Tree store, which caught on fire and burned in the chaos.

Potential unrest weighs heavily on the minds of Johnson and other residents who live in Sterling Square Apartments, a group of four buildings full of mostly low-income families.

"We are on edge right now," said Roberta Tullis, 66. "Just imagine how uncomfortable we were. We didn't know whether we could sleep on our bed or sit on our couch or if we had to get on the floor."

Tullis said it's "trauma on top of trauma" for Black people who saw Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, killed and then for a neighborhood of mostly Black residents to be unintended victims of unrest right outside their doors.

Tullis' neighbor, 67-year-old veteran Tommy Jackson, said if the verdict comes back not guilty in the Potter case, he fears "they're going to riot again" and he'll be locked inside his apartment holding his pistol like he did during the unrest from this spring.

"The scariest part for me was them firing off all that stuff," he said referencing rubber bullets, flash bangs and tear gas that flooded the neighborhood.

Last week during jury selection, most demonstrations were held outside the Hennepin County Courthouse in downtown Minneapolis. Brooklyn Center city officials said they are establishing a protest area along Humboldt Avenue. Edwards, the city manager, wrote in an e-mail that the city is "identifying the area as a protest area and indicating families live there, asking participants to be courteous."

Sterling Square resident Monica Ford said a demonstration outside the apartment complex early last week with free food and music was peaceful, but "we don't know for how long."

"They're all in downtown [Minneapolis] but they will make their way up here," she said, adding that protests from April didn't bother her because it was for "a good cause."

With her Sterling Square apartment filling with tear gas, Brenda Clark's asthma was so triggered from unrest this spring that she had to rent a hotel room. Her kids missed school because the bus stop was shut down due to road closures in the neighborhood.

"I'm 16 — I still have to wake up for school in the morning," son Xzavion Martin remembers thinking during the late nights of protests.

But Clark said she understood why hundreds of people filled the streets, and she expects them to return if people don't like the outcome of the trial.

Johnson said she is trying to get in the holiday spirit while worrying about what could ensue on Humboldt Avenue in the coming weeks. The Christmas tree is decorated with gifts underneath beginning to pile up, along with her anxiety.

"It doesn't feel like Christmas," she said. "I'm just trying to move from here. ... I don't want to experience this no more."