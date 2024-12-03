Staff at the Minneapolis Hotel Ivy played an “integral role” in Minnesota GOP donor Anton Lazzaro’s repeated sex trafficking of teen girls at his luxury downtown condo, according to a new lawsuit filed on behalf of one of Lazzaro’s teen victims.
Teen victim of Anton Lazzaro accuses Hotel Ivy staff of helping him traffic her and others
A prominent Twin Cities law firm representing child sex abuse law victims is suing the owners of the hotel at which Lazzaro trafficked at least five teen victims in 2020.
An anonymous “Jane Doe,” who was 16 at the time of her trafficking, is the lead plaintiff in a federal civil suit filed this week that accuses the hotel of helping Lazzaro traffic her and four other girls “in plain sight” at Lazzaro’s residence.
“There was a pattern of teenage girls arriving late at night to Hotel Ivy, visiting Lazzaro, and leaving a short time later intoxicated,” attorney Molly Burke said. “It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know that something sinister and criminal was occurring.”
Burke is representing the victim alongside St. Paul attorney Jeff Anderson — a prominent child sex abuse attorney who also previously filed civil litigation against Lazzaro amid his criminal prosecution.
A federal jury found Lazzaro, now 34, guilty of child sex trafficking last year after a trial that featured emotional testimony from five girls who were between the ages of 15 and 17 when Lazzaro paid them for sex inside his 19th floor condo at the Hotel Ivy in 2020. Chief U.S. District Judge Patrick Schiltz sentenced Lazzaro to 21 years in federal prison, and Lazzaro is being held at the Sandstone Federal Correctional Institution with a 2039 release date.
The complaint names as defendants Heartland Ivy Partners LLC, the Minneapolis-based owner of Hotel Ivy; Ivy Equity Partners LLC, and Wischermann Partners, Inc. Messages have been left seeking comment.
Anderson’s firm is accusing all defendants of counts that include “benefiting from a venture that violated the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act,” and alleges liability and vicarious liability. Under Minnesota state law, the complaint alleges violations of premises liability and negligence.
The lawsuit leans on testimony from Lazzaro’s victims as well as co-defendant Gisela Castro Medina – a young woman who pleaded guilty and testified against Lazzaro, admitting to recruiting young girls for Lazzaro to pay for sex. Castro Medina was sentenced to three years in prison last year.
The civil complaint also cites trial testimony from a front desk manager at the Hotel Ivy who testified that Lazzaro’s visitors appeared to be “significantly younger” than 19 years old and looked closer to 16 or 17. “Everyone knew” Lazzaro had a “type,” she told jurors: “white, skinny girls.” She testified that “when I see the girls, I can tell like they are coming to him.”
The front office manager testified that she and other Hotel Ivy staff were trained to look for signs of sex trafficking and said that it would have been a “red flag” for the front office manager to see three young girls arrive at or leave the Hotel Ivy residences at 1 a.m.
Jane Doe previously testified that Lazzaro would arrange for an Uber to transport her to and from his Hotel Ivy condo, where a doorman would escort her from the Uber into the hotel. She said she was “frequently visibly intoxicated” when she arrived alongside Castro Medina, her friend. They were instructed to give their names to the front desk staff when they asked to see Lazzaro in his #1920 condo. Staff occasionally accompanied Lazzaro’s victims from the elevator and delivered them to Lazzaro’s front door, according to the lawsuit.
Lazzaro gave Jane Doe alcohol, paid her for sex and frequently bought her and Medina food from McDonalds via a delivery service that also required to check in with Hotel Ivy staff to be able to deliver to Lazzaro’s condo.
Lazzaro would later escort the girls to the Hotel Ivy lobby to wait for a transportation service he arranged to pick them up.
“While in the Hotel Ivy lobby, Plaintiff was noticeably intoxicated, often using Medina for support as Plaintiff struggled to walk due to her intoxication, or even occasionally being carried on Medina’s back as Plaintiff struggled to walk due to her intoxication,” the lawsuit said.
According to the lawsuit, Lazzaro told Hotel Ivy staff that the two girls were fine and that they had just been consuming alcohol.
Jane Doe testified that she was sex trafficked by Lazzaro “in the same or similar manner on multiple occasions — frequently arriving to, and leaving from, the Hotel Ivy late at night and visibly intoxicated.”
The complaint cites testimony from Lazzaro’s other four victims, including one girl who visited Lazzaro’s condo with her older, adult sister on multiple occasions. The teen victim testified that Lazzaro gave them — and a third minor friend —alcohol and Klonopin and paid for sex acts. She described being kicked out of the room one evening following a dispute but staff refused to help retrieve her older sister after she and their father pleaded for assistance and informed the staff of Lazzaro’s sex trafficking.
