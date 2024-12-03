Teen victim of Anton Lazzaro accuses Hotel Ivy staff of helping him traffic her and others

Jane Doe previously testified that Lazzaro would arrange for an Uber to transport her to and from his Hotel Ivy condo, where a doorman would escort her from the Uber into the hotel. She said she was “frequently visibly intoxicated” when she arrived alongside Castro Medina, her friend. They were instructed to give their names to the front desk staff when they asked to see Lazzaro in his #1920 condo. Staff occasionally accompanied Lazzaro’s victims from the elevator and delivered them to Lazzaro’s front door, according to the lawsuit.