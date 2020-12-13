A 19-year-old died Sunday when the vehicle he was driving went into the Mississippi River in Big Lake Township, according to the Sherburne County Sheriff.

The passenger in the vehicle survived after swimming to shore and going to a nearby house for help.

By the time deputies located the vehicle, it was in 11 feet of water and the driver, Dashon James Rodriguez, was dead inside.

The passenger, Devin Michael Moksnes, 22, sustained minor injuries in the crash.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 1:40 a.m. Sunday when the vehicle missed a 90-degree curve on the 15500 block of Sherburne County Road 30.

Speeding and alcohol are believed to have been factors in the crash, authorities said.

