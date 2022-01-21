One man was fatally shot in Minneapolis' Cedar-Riverside neighborhood late Thursday, and two other men were injured.
The shooting took place about 11:30 p.m. in the vicinity of 15th Street and 5th Avenue S., according to media reports.
A preliminary investigation showed that somebody in a vehicle shot at three men who were in another vehicle. The shots struck the men, killing one of them and injuring the two others, WCCO-TV reported.
Police said they believe those involved knew each other and that it was a targeted shooting, according to the station.
No arrests have been made.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Business
Intel building $20B Ohio chip facility amid global shortage
Intel will invest $20 billion in a new computer chip facility in Ohio amid a global shortage of microprocessors used in everything from phones and cars to video games.
Nation
Meat Loaf, 'Bat Out of Hell' rock superstar, dies at 74
Meat Loaf, the rock superstar loved by millions for his "Bat Out of Hell" album and for such theatrical, dark-hearted anthems as "Paradise By the Dashboard Light," "Two Out of Three Ain't Bad," and "I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)," has died. He was 74.
Minneapolis
One dead, two injured in Cedar-Riverside neighborhood shooting
No arrests have been made.
Stage & Arts
In need of 'fake healing'? New Age meets Ice Age at Lake Harriet's Art Shanty Projects
Minnesota's annual winter ritual resumes with a COVID-aware approach.
St. Paul
Q&A with Mayor Carter: Crime, rent control and the biggest challenge of his first term
After residents resoundingly elected him to a second term, Melvin Carter doubles down on plans to tackle issues like public safety, housing and more.