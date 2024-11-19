On board with Senegal's navy as it searches for migrants on a popular but deadly route toward Europe

U.S. stocks are slipping following escalations in the Russia-Ukraine war, as investors herd into gold, Treasury bonds and other investments traditionally seen as safer during times of trouble. The S&P 500 was 0.5% lower in early trading Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 318 points, or 0.7%, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.5% lower. The losses were more severe in European markets, which sank after Russia said Ukraine fired six U.S.-made missiles at it. The caution overshadowed better-than-expected reports by big U.S. retailers. Walmart climbed after topping forecasts for both profit and revenue.