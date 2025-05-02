AP PHOTOS: Artists in this former pasta factory preserve Italian opera traditions

Things To Do

The Associated Press
May 2, 2025 at 4:23AM

ROME — A faded, four-story building that was once a pasta factory now houses the warehouse and bustling workshop of the Rome Opera House. The building is home to a trove of scenic backdrops and 70,000 costumes from over a century of performances.

This year, the opera house's costume designers, tailors and seamstresses have working to reconstruct the original outfits of Giacomo Puccini's Opera ''Tosca.'' It is a tale of passion and deception set in Rome in the 1800s, featuring a dark-haired beauty forced to commit murder to protect her dignity and the man she loves. This year marks the 125th anniversary of its first-ever performance.

ANDREW MEDICHINI

The Associated Press

