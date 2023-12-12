Six Minnesotans made the roster for the U.S. Olympic youth hockey team that will compete at the Winter Youth Olympic Games starting Jan. 19 in Gangwon, South Korea.

Three of the players have been playing for Shattuck-St. Mary's in Faribault: forward Mikey Berchild of Excelsior, forward Parker Trottier of Edina and goalie Xavier Wendt of Plymouth. Shattuck-St. Mary's forward Zane Torre, from San Diego, also made the team.

Three others come from Minnesota public schools: forward Cole Bumgarner, who has six goals and five assists in six games for Rogers this season; defenseman AJ Francisco, one goal and four assists in three games for Hermantown; and defenseman Logan Lutner, four goals and three assists in six games for Maple Grove.

Minnesota has the most players on the team of any state. Illinois has two, California has two, and there is one each from Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin.

Team USA will play against Canada, Czechia, Finland, Korea and Slovakia. The preliminary round begins Jan. 17 against Slovakia.