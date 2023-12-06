The Talking Preps podcast is getting literate this week with local authors Troy Urdahl and Reed Larson. Both have new books out that could help listeners and sports fans get a start on holiday gift giving.
Tap below to listen and here are links to the books:
Troy Urdahl, "Chasing Influence: Transformational Coaching to Build Champions for Life"
Reed Larson, "The Shot. The Reed Larson Hockey Story"
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Bills GM says edge rusher Von Miller to practice and play while facing domestic violence charge
Though disappointed in the allegations of domestic violence made against Von Miller, Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane stressed on Wednesday that he wants the legal process to play out and not rush to making any judgements.
Vikings
Vikings to start Dobbs at quarterback vs. Raiders on Sunday
Coach Kevin O'Connell decided to stick with Joshua Dobbs over Nick Mullens and Jaren Hall; Dobbs will also be playing his first game with Justin Jefferson, who will be returning after his hamstring injury.
Sports
Zach Wilson to start at quarterback for the Jets on Sunday against the Texans
Zach Wilson is back in as the New York Jets' starting quarterback.
Randball
Wolves' boss Connelly taking high road as criticism yields to praise
The Timberwolves are an NBA-best 15-4 this season, and the narrative on last year's Rudy Gobert trade has changed significantly. That and a deal for Mike Conley Jr. have defined the Tim Connelly era so far.
Sports
Offensive struggles mount for the Patriots, Giants and Jets
Inside the Numbers dives into NFL statistics, streaks and trends each week. For more Inside the Numbers, head here.