The Talking Preps podcast is getting literate this week with local authors Troy Urdahl and Reed Larson. Both have new books out that could help listeners and sports fans get a start on holiday gift giving.

Tap below to listen and here are links to the books:

Troy Urdahl, "Chasing Influence: Transformational Coaching to Build Champions for Life"

Reed Larson, "The Shot. The Reed Larson Hockey Story"