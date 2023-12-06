Casmir Chavis, Park Center, 6-4 guard, senior: Chavis, ranked seventh in Minnesota's Class of 2024 by 247Sports, competes hard on both ends of the court. He guided the Pirates to a Class 4A runner-up finish last season after they won the state title in 2021. College: Washington

Daniel Freitag, Breck, 6-2 guard, senior: Freitag's stock continues to slide. He is 247Sports' fourth-ranked player in the state in the Class of 2024, down from No. 1 in June, and 124th in the country, down from 90th in June. College: Wisconsin

Isaiah Johnson-Arigu, Totino-Grace, 6-7 forward, senior: Johnson-Arigu has climbed quickly on national charts; he's at No. 133 in the nation in 247Sports' rankings. He will be counted on to score more this season. College: Miami (Fla.)

Jackson McAndrew, Wayzata, 6-9 forward, senior: The versatile McAndrew has climbed to the state's top ranking in the Class of 2024. He is ranked 36th in the country by 247Sports after helping the Trojans to the Class 4A state championship a year ago. College: Creighton

Jayden Moore, Hopkins, guard, 5-10, sophomore: A point guard who pushes the ball up the court quickly, he averaged 20.6 points per game as a freshman. He tweeted in August that the Gophers had offered him a scholarship. College: undecided

Fifteen more players to watch

Jordan Cain, Minnetonka, 6-2 guard, senior. College: undecided

Jaleel Donley, Benilde-St. Margaret's, 6-1 guard, junior. College: undecided

Jackson Fowlkes, Park Center, 6-4 guard, senior. College: undecided

Kole Hanson, Holy Family, 6-2 guard, senior. College: Minnesota Duluth

Dothan Ijadimbola, Totino-Grace, 6-6 guard, sophomore. College: undecided

Kyle Jorgensen, Minneapolis Washburn, 6-9 forward, senior. College: Colorado State

Lorenzo Levy, Minnehaha Academy, 5-10 guard, senior. College: undecided

Jonathan Mekonnen, Eastview, 6-8 forward, senior. College: Colorado State

Chiang Ring, Park Center, 6-8 forward, senior. College: undecided

Jack Robison, Lakeville North, 6-6 forward, senior. College: Wisconsin

Anthony Smith, Hopkins, 5-10 guard, junior. College: undecided

Andy Stefonowicz, Minnetonka, 6-1 guard, senior. College: North Dakota State

Cedric Tomes, East Ridge, 5-11 guard, sophomore. College: undecided

Jalen Wilson, Benilde-St. Margaret's, 6-7 forward, junior. College: undecided

Brady Wooley, Orono, 6-8 forward, junior. College: undecided