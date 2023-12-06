Casmir Chavis, Park Center, 6-4 guard, senior: Chavis, ranked seventh in Minnesota's Class of 2024 by 247Sports, competes hard on both ends of the court. He guided the Pirates to a Class 4A runner-up finish last season after they won the state title in 2021. College: Washington
Daniel Freitag, Breck, 6-2 guard, senior: Freitag's stock continues to slide. He is 247Sports' fourth-ranked player in the state in the Class of 2024, down from No. 1 in June, and 124th in the country, down from 90th in June. College: Wisconsin
Isaiah Johnson-Arigu, Totino-Grace, 6-7 forward, senior: Johnson-Arigu has climbed quickly on national charts; he's at No. 133 in the nation in 247Sports' rankings. He will be counted on to score more this season. College: Miami (Fla.)
Jackson McAndrew, Wayzata, 6-9 forward, senior: The versatile McAndrew has climbed to the state's top ranking in the Class of 2024. He is ranked 36th in the country by 247Sports after helping the Trojans to the Class 4A state championship a year ago. College: Creighton
Jayden Moore, Hopkins, guard, 5-10, sophomore: A point guard who pushes the ball up the court quickly, he averaged 20.6 points per game as a freshman. He tweeted in August that the Gophers had offered him a scholarship. College: undecided
Fifteen more players to watch
Jordan Cain, Minnetonka, 6-2 guard, senior. College: undecided
Jaleel Donley, Benilde-St. Margaret's, 6-1 guard, junior. College: undecided
Jackson Fowlkes, Park Center, 6-4 guard, senior. College: undecided
Kole Hanson, Holy Family, 6-2 guard, senior. College: Minnesota Duluth
Dothan Ijadimbola, Totino-Grace, 6-6 guard, sophomore. College: undecided
Kyle Jorgensen, Minneapolis Washburn, 6-9 forward, senior. College: Colorado State
Lorenzo Levy, Minnehaha Academy, 5-10 guard, senior. College: undecided
Jonathan Mekonnen, Eastview, 6-8 forward, senior. College: Colorado State
Chiang Ring, Park Center, 6-8 forward, senior. College: undecided
Jack Robison, Lakeville North, 6-6 forward, senior. College: Wisconsin
Anthony Smith, Hopkins, 5-10 guard, junior. College: undecided
Andy Stefonowicz, Minnetonka, 6-1 guard, senior. College: North Dakota State
Cedric Tomes, East Ridge, 5-11 guard, sophomore. College: undecided
Jalen Wilson, Benilde-St. Margaret's, 6-7 forward, junior. College: undecided
Brady Wooley, Orono, 6-8 forward, junior. College: undecided