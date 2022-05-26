Olympic medalist Jessie Diggins is used to hearing cowbells cheering her to the finish line at cross country skiing competitions.

This weekend she may be hearing wedding bells.

The Minnesota native will be marrying her longtime boyfriend Wade Poplawski on Sunday, on a private farm in the Twin Cities area.

Diggins, 30, originally from Afton, has won unprecedented cross country skiing medals at the Olympics as well as a World Cup championship.

Poplawski, 35, is originally from Winnipeg, Manitoba, where his family still lives. He attended Colgate University on a hockey scholarship and also skated with the Rapid City Rush. For the past 10 years, he's worked in finance in Boston.

"Under Jessie's tutelage, I'm considering taking a shot at Canada's xc ski team for the 2026 Olympics in hopes of Jessie and I becoming skiing's next Power Couple," he said in an e-mail.

They've been engaged since 2020.