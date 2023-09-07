Officials have released the identity of the motorcyclist who crashed and died last week in Oak Grove.

Frank S. Golebiowski, 56, of St. Cloud, crashed while riding on the western edge of Oak Grove about 3:15 p.m. on Aug. 28, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said.

Golebiowski veered to the right while traveling in the 21000 block of NW. St. Francis Boulevard and hit a tree, the Sheriff's Office said.