Keep that card

Danny Willett: The former Masters champion put himself in prime position to record his first PGA Tour top 10 of the year by firing a bogey-free 5-under-par 66. That included a dart on No. 12 that left him just 14 feet for eagle.

Toss that card

Sean O'Hair: After a solid five birdies through 17 holes, O'Hair did enough Friday to ensure a bogey at the last hole would be enough to make the cut at 1-over-par total. Instead, O'Hair blasted his second shot on No. 18 to the grandstand, flubbed a flop shot and missed a 9-foot putt to card a double bogey and earn a flight home.

On the course with ... Tony Finau

Another round of golf, another round in the 60s. So it goes for Finau, after his 68 on Friday gave him 12 scores in the 60s in 14 career loops around TPC Twin Cities. Always smiling, which is not a surprise when you're consistently several strokes under par, Finau wasn't even all that fazed with his performance so far on the 18th hole. Thursday he narrowly missed the bunker on his approach shot over the water and faced a 60-foot eagle try. Friday, another misfire left him with a 102-foot eagle putt. He three-putted for par in each round. "That was quite a tricky putt," Finau said of Friday's rangy roll. "I had to play a lot of break, get the speed just right. Unfortunately I've left myself pretty impossible two-putts, so I'll be looking to hopefully hit some shots a little closer on the weekend."

3M moment

There's nothing like a 15-yard chip-in for birdie to turn around a run of back-to-back bogeys. Chesson Hadley on Friday did just that, and on the tough par-4 ninth hole no less. Facing perhaps another large number after poor efforts on Nos. 6-7, Hadley hoped to nuzzle his chip close on No. 9, take his par and move on to the back nine. Instead he jarred it. That momentum bred three more birdies on the backside before a bogey on 18. But rather than sulk off the green, Hadley was all smiles as he spotted his young children waving to him near the players' locker room. "My ball-striking hasn't been very good, a perfect example is right there on 18 where I wasn't trying to be overly aggressive I just didn't have complete control," Hadley said. "But having that support there, that's what it's about."

Chip shots

Defending 3M Open champion Cameron Champ birdied four of his final five holes, the last three in a row, to squeak into the weekend on the number.

Roger Sloan had the most adventurous round of the day: three birdies in a row on each nine, three bogeys, a double bogey and a 47-foot birdie on No. 18 to cap off a 2-under 69.

Local connections Tom Hoge (7 under) and Troy Merritt (1 under) made the cut while Jeff Sorenson (9 over) did not. Mardy Fish rebounded from an 81 on Thursday to shoot 74 in Round 2 and finish at 13 over.

Hole of the day

No. 12 574-yard par 5: The tee was moved up 20 yards for Round 2 and players feasted to the tune of a cumulative 74 under par.

Quote of the day

"I left probably four or five out there and that's not overexaggerating, I actually did. But that's golf." — Callum Tarren, whose 8-under 63 on Friday was one off the 3M Open record and, per his assessment, could have been a PGA Tour record.