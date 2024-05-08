LOS ANGELES — North West, the daughter of Kim Kardashian and Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, is going from ''Paw Patrol'' to another animal project: A starry ''Lion King'' concert.

West joins a cast that includes Heather Headley, Billy Eichner, Bradley Gibson, Ernie Sabella, Jason Weaver, Jeremy Irons, Nathan Lane, Jennifer Hudson and Lebo M for the concert, set to run May 24-25 at the Hollywood Bowl.

The two-night event — called ''Disney's The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl'' — will be filmed and have a full orchestra performing Hans Zimmer's Oscar-winning score. The cast will perform songs and numbers featuring the Broadway production's costumes, set design and puppetry.

West, 10, voiced the role of Mini in last year's ''PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie,'' alongside Taraji P. Henson, Kristen Bell and James Marsden. She was featured on the single "Talking/Once Again,'' a collaboration between her father and Ty Dolla $ign.