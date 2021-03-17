GRAND FORKS, N.D. – Gavin Hain, Jordan Kawaguchi and Riese Gaber scored in a span of 2 minutes, 2 seconds early in the third period and North Dakota beat St. Cloud State 5-3 on Tuesday in the championship game of the NCHC tournament at Ralph Engelstad Arena.

Kawaguchi added an empty-netter and Gaber had two goals and an assist for the No. 2 Fighting Hawks (21-5-1), who won their first playoff title in eight years of the NCHC.

The No. 8 Huskies (17-10) took a lead 2:06 into the game when Zach Okabe scored his sixth goal of the season. Gaber tied it at 12:40 with his 10th goal. But a little more than four minutes later, Seamus Donahue put St. Cloud State ahead again with his first goal.

