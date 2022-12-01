Jasmine Mulvihill, a junior right side hitter, and Teegan Starkey, a sophomore setter, of Concordia (St. Paul) were named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association's All-America first team in Division II.

Mulvihill, who averaged 4.63 points per set, was a repeat selection. Starkey helped the Golden Bears hit a nation-leading .306. She leads D-II with 12.55 assists per set.

St. Cloud State's Kenzie Foley, a junior outside hitter, made the second team.

No. 3 Concordia (St. Paul), 29-5 and the top seed, will play eighth-seeded Southern New Hampshire (19-7) in the national quarterfinals at 9:30 p.m. Thursday on the campus of Seattle Pacific.

Loons roster move

Minnesota United signed Honduran midfielder Joseph Rosales on transfer from CA Independiente in Panama's first division to a one-year contract with club options for 2024 and 2025.

Rosales, who just turned 22, arrived in Minnesota in August 2021 on loan from CA Independiente. He provided depth in the central midfield in 2022, when he played in 24 games. He started eight MLS games and two of three U.S. Open Cup games. He has started 10 of 34 games overall with the Loons.

Rosales played three seasons with CA Independiente and is a member of the Honduras men's national team who made his senior team debut in World Cup qualifying against Jamaica. He played on the Under-23 national team that faced Loons midfielder Hassani Dotson and the U.S. U-23 team in the 2020 Olympic qualifying tournament.

JERRY ZGODA

Etc.