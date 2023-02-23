Iowa's Caitlin Clark is the biggest name coming to Target Center starting Wednesday. But there will be a batch of stars coming to town, including another Hawkeyes player from just outside the metro area.

For the first time, the Big Ten women's basketball tournament will be held in Minneapolis. The event at Target Center from Wednesday to Sunday, will showcase some of the best players in the nation, including at least three players who will receive serious player of the year consideration in Iowa's Caitlin Clark, Indiana Mackenzie Holmes and Maryland's Diamond Miller. Here are 10 players to watch:

Caitlin Clark, Iowa

6-0 | Jr. | guard

Photo by Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press

Three of her nine career triple doubles — most by a Big Ten man or woman — have come this season. Tied Elena Delle Donne as the fastest college woman to 2,000 points, doing it in 75 games. Responsible for half of Iowa's offense (points and assists), Clark leads the conference in scoring (27.2, second nationally), assists (8.2, first nationally) and threes per game (3.3).

Mackenzie Holmes, Indiana

6-3 | Sr. | forward

Photo by Michael Conroy, Associated Press

Holmes is second in the conference in scoring (22.6, sixth nationally) first in shooting (69.2%, second nationally) while leading second-ranked Indiana to its first conference title in 40 years. Consider: Before her arrival the Hoosiers had been in the AP poll four times. Since then? Indiana has been ranked every week she was healthy and on the roster.

Diamond Miller, Maryland

6-3 | Sr. | guard

Photo by Julia Nikhinson, Associated Press

Miller has been the leader of a Maryland team finishing strong, including a 28-point win over Iowa last week. Miller has scored in double figures in 27 of 28 games, averaging 19.9 points per game (third in the Big Ten), 4.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists. But in eight games vs. ranked teams? 23.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

Makira Cook, Illinois

5-6 | Jr. | guard

Photo by Kenneth Ferriera, Lincoln Journal Star via Associated Press

A transfer from Dayton, Cook has helped the Illini win more Big Ten games than the last five Illini teams combined. Cook has scored in double figures in 24 of 27 games, averaging 17.9 points, fourth in the conference. She averages 4.2 assists and has made about 34.1% of her three-pointers. She has scored 20 or more points 13 times.

Leigha Brown, Michigan

6-1 | Sr. | guard

Photo by Julia Nikhinson, Associated Press

Brown is closing in on 2,000 points in her five-year college career, the first two spent at Nebraska. Brown is fifth in Big Ten scoring (18.2), fourth in assists (5.7) and sixth in shooting percentage (.544). Brown has 13 games of 20+ points and has finished strong, averaging 23.8 and shooting 59.4% over her past eight games.

Makenna Marisa, Penn State

5-11 | Sr. | guard

Photo by Joseph Cress, Iowa City Press-Citizen via Associated Press

Marisa leads the Nittany Lions in scoring (17.3), assists (4.2) and is second in three-pointers (57). She is seventh in program history in scoring (1,747). Marisa has scored in double figures in 24 of 29 games. She has scored 20 or more points 12 times and has two 30-point games, including a career-high 34 at Minnesota in December.

Taylor Mikesell, Ohio State

5-11 | Sr. | guard

Photo by Paul Vernon, Associated Press

Mikesell has surpassed 2,000 points in a career that started with two seasons at Maryland, one at Oregon and now two with the Buckeyes. She has scored in double figures in all but two games. Her 17.3 points average is ninth in the Big Ten, her 40.6% shooting on threes is fourth and 3.2 made threes per game are second.

Monika Czinano, Iowa

6-3 | Sr. | center

Photo by Gary M. Baranec, Associated Press

One of five players in Iowa history to score 2,000 points, she is third in program history with 2,261, behind only Megan Gustafson and Caitlin Clark. She has scored in double figures in 24 of 29 games, with 11 games with 20 or more points. The Watertown-Mayer grad makes 66.9% of her shots — second in the Big Ten behind Indiana's Mackenzie Holmes.

Kaylene Smikle, Rutgers

6-0 | Fr. | wing

Photo by Savannah Blake, The Gazette via Associated Press

Smikle's 17.5-point average, sixth in the conference, is the highest among freshmen. She is in the top 10 in the conference in steals. She has led Rutgers in scoring 17 times, has been in double figures 25 times, and is the Scarlet Knights' only player to have scored 20 points in a game, which she has done 13 times.

Rose Micheaux, Gophers

6-2 | Soph. | forward

Photo by Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune

Micheaux has seen a 10.1-point jump in average to 14.8 — the fourth-biggest jump from last season to now in the conference. She is fourth in the conference in rebounding (8.2) and eighth in shooting (51.1.%). She has scored in double figures 22 times with nine double-doubles.