St. Cloud State scored three goals in the third period, the first two only eight seconds apart, to beat Miami (Ohio) 4-2 on Saturday in NCHC hockey.

Brendan Bushey started the rally for the No. 6 Huskies (13-8 overall/NCHC) at 4 minutes, 57 seconds. Then Kevin Fitzgerald scored the first of his two goals at 5:05 and the second at 18:30.

Western Michigan 4, No. 4 Minnesota Duluth 1: Ronnie Allard scored two power-play goals in the first three minutes of the second period and Alex Aslandis made 22 saves as the Broncos (8-11-3) beat the visiting Bulldogs (12-7-2).

No. 2 North Dakota 5, Denver 2: Jason Weatherby had two goals and one assist for the host Fighting Hawks (15-4-1).

Big Ten

No. 8 Michigan 5, No. 7 Wisconsin 1: The host Wolverines (11-6, 9-6 Big Ten) scored four goals in the second period. Brendan Brisson had the first Michigan goal at 1:46 and Matty Beniers the eventual winner at 3:20. Erik Portillo had 29 stops for the Wolverines; two goalies for Wisconsin (13-8, 11-6) combined for 31 saves.

WCHA

Northern Michigan 3, No. 17 Bemidji State 2 (OT): Ben Newhouse scored for the visiting Wildcats (7-11, 5-3 WCHA) in overtime.

News Services