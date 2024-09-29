Nonprofits are in need, and here’s what leaders can do

All nonprofits need highly engaged board members from the community who are passionate about the organization’s mission. We rely on their active participation both during and outside standard board meetings, and value their lived experiences for holistic, community-centered decision-making. Members who are eager to take on leadership roles within the board, who are willing to fundraise on behalf of the nonprofit and who are committed to recruiting their own replacements when the time comes to step aside can help nonprofit executive leaders devote their energy where it is needed most.