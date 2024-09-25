From Opinion: No death penalty in Minnesota, but worries about prosecutorial conduct nonetheless

While I wholeheartedly support the Conviction Review Unit in the Attorney General’s Office, I think the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office would be better served by investing resources in more robust training and mentoring, rather than standing up a unit that parallels one already in existence. In the four years since I’ve been out of the County Attorney’s Office, I’ve continued to see decisions and actions that fly in the face of the oath we all swore to uphold. The office should focus its efforts on figuring out why this happens. From my experience, the fear of being wrong — along with a culture that does not value mentoring and training — makes for an environment that’s not always conducive to doing the right thing.