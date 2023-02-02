Given the struggles the team has faced of late, it would be easy to look at the second half of the Gophers women's basketball team's 77-54 loss to fourth-ranked Indiana and give the team credit for the way it finished the game.

But given the reality of another loss — their third straight — you cannot forget the way the game began.

A turnover-filled first half put the Gophers (9-13, 2-9 Big Ten) into a 41-20 hole. And, against one of the best teams in the country, one that has now won nine in a row, that hole was too deep.

Indiana (21-1, 11-1) got a spectacular performance from forward Mackenzie Holmes, who hit 12 of 14 shots and scored 28 points. With impeccable footwork and a nice spin move, she proved to be almost unstoppable. Sydney Parrish added 23 for Indiana on 8-for-12 shooting. Former Gophers player Sara Scalia scored 10 points on 3-for-10 shooting. The Hoosiers shot 50.8%.

Minnesota was led by Mallory Heyer, who scored 16 points with eight rebounds. Mara Braun scored 13 points. Center Rose Micheaux had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

In the final 20 minutes it was a competitive game, with Indiana holding just a two-point edge.

Down 21 at the half, the Gophers opened the third quarter 20-11 to pull within 52-40 on Braun's three with 2:15 left in the third quarter. But Holmes had four points in a 6-0 Indiana finish that put the Hoosiers up 18 entering the fourth.

Ultimately, the Gophers were unable to overcome their own mistakes. They committed a season-high 29 turnovers, and the Hoosiers used that to build an amazing 30-9 edge on points off turnovers which was, again, the biggest factor in the game.

The good news is that the Gophers tightened things up after halftime, outscoring the Hoosiers in the third quarter, keeping a lid on the turnovers until the closing minutes.

Indiana wasted little time taking control of the game. With Holmes operating in the post — she made five of her six shots and scored 10 points — the Hoosiers raced to a 20-6 lead after the first 10 minutes.

It was a difficult study in contrasts for Minnesota.

The Hoosiers made nine of 17 shots, scored half their points off Gophers turnovers and outscored Minnesota 14-0 in the paint and 5-0 on second-chance points.

The Gophers struggled to make a shot, going 2-for-14 while scoring just six points. They had nine turnovers and struggled to contain Holmes' work under the basket.

It was much the same story in the second quarter, but the Gophers were more competitive. With Katie Borowicz giving the team a lift — she made two of three second-quarter shots, scoring five points with two rebounds — the Gophers made six of 10 shots in the quarter.

But, again, the turnovers were deadly. The Gophers turned the ball over another nine times in the second quarter, leading to 12 Indiana points.

By the time the half had ended with Indiana leading 41-20, the Gophers' 18 turnovers had translated into a 22-3 Indiana lead on points off turnovers.