The state of the Gophers men's basketball was much different in 2017, the last time the program won at Rutgers.

Richard Pitino experienced the best season during his tenure, including an eight-game win streak in the Big Ten that solidified his first NCAA tournament appearance.

Six years later, Pitino's former assistant Ben Johnson has the U program in extreme rebuilding mode in his second season. A sixth straight loss came Wednesday night after falling 90-55 against the Scarlet Knights in Piscataway, N.J.

The Gophers (7-14, 1-10 Big Ten) are on their longest losing streak since Pitino lost seven consecutive Big Ten games before he was fired after the 2020-21 season. Coincidentally, his final regular season game with Minnesota's program was an overtime loss vs. Rutgers at home.

Dawson Garcia, the U's leading scorer and rebounder, missed his third straight game with a bone bruise on his right foot. In Garcia's absence, Joshua Ola-Joseph had 17 points and eight rebounds to lead the Gophers, who allowed Rutgers to shoot 60% from the field.

Entering Wednesday, Johnson talked about his admiration for how Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell built his program from the bottom up. The Scarlet Knights (15-7, 7-4) went from back-to-back last place finishes in the Big Ten to now on pace for a third straight NCAA tourney appearance in Pikiell's seventh season.

Unable to recruit like the upper echelon programs in the Big Ten, Pikiell said he searched for players who fit Rutgers' tough and hard-nosed defensive identity. The result was turning the Scarlet Knights into the conference's No. 1 defensive team this season.

Rutgers led 18-7 to open the game Wednesday with the Gophers settling for too much on outside shots without much success. They had just one layup attempt in their first 13 shots from the floor.

Jamison Battle, who finished with 13 points, scored his first basket of the night to ignite a 13-4 run. His baseline jumper cut it to 22-20 around the six-minute mark in the first half, but Rutgers eventually erased any confidence its opponent had offensively.

In the second half, the Scarlet Knights had a 31-13 run capped by back-to-back dunks from Cliff Omoruyi, who watched his team pull ahead early while he was on the bench in foul trouble.

Four minutes later, the Gophers were staring at their largest deficit of the season down 77-44 following consecutive turnovers from their freshmen. Johnson called a timeout to express his frustration, but this has been a reoccurring theme for a young and inexperienced team.

Without Garcia in the rotation, the Gophers played only eight scholarship players, including three freshmen, a sophomore, and a former walk-on. Nobody logging minutes had even played at Rutgers before Wednesday night.

In Saturday's 81-61 loss at Northwestern, the same Gophers players were competitive midway through the first half before they fell apart. Johnson tried to primarily play zone defensively, but his team was exploited with poor close outs and rotations. A similar situation occurred against Rutgers compounded with another dismal shooting performance.

The Scarlet Knights, who held Minnesota to 36% shooting, had six players in double figures led by Cam Spencer's 17 points. They shot 66% in the second half, including 7-for-10 from three-point range.

