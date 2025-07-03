Nimmo and Lindor deliver after lineup change as scuffling Mets beat Brewers to split doubleheader

NEW YORK — New leadoff batter Brandon Nimmo launched a grand slam off rookie phenom Jacob Misiorowski, and the New York Mets beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-3 on Wednesday to split their day-night doubleheader.
Dropped from the top spot, slumping All-Star Francisco Lindor followed Nimmo's second-inning slam with a home run and finished with three RBIs as the Mets snapped a four-game slide by winning for only the fourth time in 18 games.
Joey Ortiz hit a tiebreaking grand slam in the sixth inning of the opener that sent Milwaukee to a 7-2 victory behind Freddy Peralta in the makeup of Tuesday night's rainout.
Misiorowski (3-1) came out firing 100 mph fastballs, touching 102 mph against Lindor in the first, but the 23-year-old right-hander was finally tagged in his fourth major league start. He was charged with five runs, five hits and three walks over 3 2/3 innings.
Mets rookie Blade Tidwell (1-1) earned his first career win, pitching four scoreless innings in relief of opener Huascar Brazobán before giving up back-to-back homers to Christian Yelich and Jackson Chourio to begin the sixth.
Dedniel Núñez worked out of trouble in the sixth, Richard Lovelady tossed a perfect seventh and Edwin Díaz got four outs for his 17th save in 18 chances.
Díaz retired all four batters he faced, striking out three.
Key moments